Arunachal Express delayed by 11 hours after storm damages railway lines in Uttar Pradesh

The Arunachal Express from New Delhi arrived nearly 11 hours behind schedule on May 30, reaching its destination around 4 pm after severe thunderstorms and strong winds damaged railway infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

According to railway sources, thunderstorms accompanied by winds of up to 100 kmph caused extensive damage to overhead electrical (OHE) lines and utility poles on the Gorakhpur–Deoria section of the North Eastern Railway.

The disruption occurred between Chauri Chaura and Gauri Bazar stations, where fallen trees and snapped OHE lines halted train movement for several hours.

The impact was felt across multiple long-distance trains connecting Northeast India with other parts of the country. More than 10 trains were either diverted, delayed, short-terminated or cancelled due to the damage.

Among the affected services were the Arunachal Express, Dadar Express, Krushak Express and Godan Express, all of which experienced significant delays on the affected stretch.

Railway authorities said track clearance and restoration of damaged electrical infrastructure were undertaken on a war footing to resume normal train operations. Several trains connecting the Northeast continue to face delays and route diversions as repair work progresses.