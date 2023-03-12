Eye specialists from all over Eastern India gathered for the 7th Midterm Conference of the Eastern India Zonal Ophthalmological Congress, organized by the Arunachal Academy of Ophthalmology.

The two-day conference was inaugurated by the Health Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Alo Libang, and was attended by Dr. Hage Ambing, Director of Medical Education. More than 100 ophthalmologists and postgraduate residents from 13 states took part, sharing knowledge and discussing their skills and treatment methods.

Panel discussions, keynote presentations, and casual conversations took place, inspiring both visionary doctors and the next generation of young eye doctors.

A cultural night featuring traditional dances was held, and a riverside picnic was also organized by the committee. In an interview with India Today NE, Alo Libang emphasized the importance of eye health, which is often neglected in favor of other organs. He urged everyone to take proper care of their eyes and be aware of how diabetes, aging, and lack of exercise can affect eye health.

Dr. Taba Khanna, senior eye specialist and SPO Blindness control cum Organizing Secretary of the conference, spoke to India Today about the event, which was organized by the Arunachal Academy of Ophthalmology.

The organization, which comprises 16 eye specialists in Arunachal Pradesh, works to enhance eye care treatment in the region, where medical facilities for eye surgeries are lacking. Dr. Khanna noted that the EIZOC conferences, held annually and biannually, allow Ophthalmologists from all over the world to share knowledge and practices, and to develop policies to improve healthcare infrastructure.

Dr. Lobsang Tsetim, also speaking to India Today, referred to the conference as a conglomeration of eye specialists and surgeons from all the states of the Eastern Zone, and emphasized the importance of hosting such events in Arunachal Pradesh. Dr. Jagruti Khudania of Dibrugarh Medical College praised the conference as a great opportunity for ophthalmologists to share knowledge and experiences.

The conference was not only a significant event for the healthcare sector but was also expected to boost the tourism industry of the state. The improved road and air connectivity in the region is encouraging the state to consider hosting more events in the future.