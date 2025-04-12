The Arunachal Pradesh government is committed to the development of the agricultural and allied sectors in the state, Chief Minister Pema Khandu asserted on April 12.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the International Conclave-cum-Buyer Seller Meet in Tawang, Khandu said the government is also committed to enhance farmers’ livelihoods, empower self-help groups and encourage women-led development.

He said the government is mulling enhancing agri-exports of GI tagged Khaw Tai rice (also known as Khampti rice), Mandarin Orange, Kiwi, apple, persimmon, yak cheese (Churpi), among others to South East Asian and ASEAN countries.

State Agriculture minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu emphasised the need to generate awareness and build capacity of farmers in order to ensure fair price for their produces in domestic and international markets.

Earlier, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) chairman Abhishek Dev encouraged identification of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO)/Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) from the state for participation in key national and international trade fairs for market access, promotion and outreach.

The event, being organised by APEDA, in collaboration with the state government, aims to promote agricultural and processed food products exports from Arunachal Pradesh and the broader North East region.