Surface communication to several districts in Arunachal Pradesh has been severely disrupted following landslides triggered by heavy rains, officials reported on Monday. The state disaster management department confirmed that landslides in Shi-Yomi district claimed the life of one person on Friday, adding to a total of four fatalities due to natural calamities since April.

Key routes including the Tezu-Hayuliang road at Mompani area in Lohit and Anjaw districts, as well as the Dari-Chambang and Palin-Taraklengdi roads in Kra Daadi district via Langdang village, remain blocked due to landslides. NH 513 also faced blockages at Geying in East Siang district, according to the latest reports.

Since April this year, over 72,900 people across 257 villages have been affected by floods and landslides in the state. The natural disasters have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including 160 roads, 76 power lines, 30 electric poles, three transformers, nine bridges, 11 culverts, and 147 water supply systems. Additionally, 627 kutcha houses, 51 pucca houses, and 155 huts have been damaged.

In the state capital, Itanagar, severe water scarcity persists due to pipeline damage. Officials are working on restoration efforts, though it is expected to take several days to fully resolve the issue.

Further exacerbating the situation, Damin, Parsi Parlo, and Panyasang administrative circles in Kurung Kumey district have been cut off from the rest of the state following heavy rains that triggered major flash floods and landslides. Multiple blockades on the road towards Damin via Parsi Parlo have been reported.

A major landslide at Karsingsa block point along NH-415 connecting Itanagar with Banderdewa has forced authorities to close the road for safety reasons. Traffic has been diverted via Gumto following an inspection by Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta.