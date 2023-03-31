Itanagar capital police in Arunachal arrested eight people in Rs 9 Crore cheque fraud on March 31, 2023.

As per the briefing by SDPO Naharlagun, a cheque amount of Rs 9,78,45,868 issued from NDMC was brought to the SBI G extension branch for clearance in favour of a local firm owned by one Tarh Tajuk.

On verification, it was found to be a fake cheque and a written complaint was lodged at Naharlagun PS.

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Speaking to the media, Dekio Gumja, SDPO Naharlagun said, "On March 23 a written FIR was received from the chief manager of SBI claiming a person have come for a cheque clearance issued from New Delhi Municipal Corporation."

However, upon a cross-verification with the SBI, Delhi Branch, it was found that the said cheque was a fake one leading to the registration of the case.

On the other hand, the Arunachal government has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to individuals who can provide information on escaped NSCN-K (NS) militants.

Two prisoners including a militant of NSCN-K (NS) escaped from Khonsa jail in Tirap district on March 26 after killing security personnel.

They have taken away an AK 47. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the escaped prisoners in the area.