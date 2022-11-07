The family members of missing mountaineers Tapi Mra on November 7 ended their sit-in protest after a meeting with ministers Nakap Nalo and Mama Natung.

On November 6, the families had threatened to sit on hunger strike to press for their demands and they were staging an indefinite sit-in demonstration at the IG Park in Arunachal's Itanagar.

Notably, it has been two and a half and a half months that the two missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, who set out in search of medicinal plants, have not been traced yet.

The duo identified as Bayingso Manyu 35-year-old and Bateilum Tikro 33-year-old had set out towards the Deep forest on 19th August in search of medicinal plants. When they left, they had small bedding, a traditional sickle, and a bag of rice that could last for 15 days.

Since the duo failed to show up, the family member on October 9th lodged a missing complaint at the nearest police station of Khupa Village.

Bayingso Manyu is from Chiprugam Village, Goliang Circle, 45th Hayuliang Constituency, located on top of a mountain near National Highway 113. While Bateilum Tikro is from Duliang Village, Goliang Circle, 45th Hayuliang Constituency located on top of a mountain near National Highway 113.

The family members of the duo have approached the police as they suspect that these two youths might have crossed over to China inadvertently. The relatives of Tikro and Manyu have appealed to the state government, the central government, and the Indian Army to trace the missing duo.

They were last spotted by locals on August 24.

While speaking to India Today, the elder brother of Bayingso Manyu named Maniso Manyu said that this is the first time his brother to went missing in so months.

"He used to go hunting before or to collect herbs and other leafy vegetables, to sell in the market. It usually took only eight days to ten days for them to return back. This is the first time that he went missing after so many months. From our family side, we have tried our best to reach out to the authority, to help us to search for them," Manyu added.