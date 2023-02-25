As the mystry continues to surround the death of the former APPSC official accused in the paper leak scam, the family members of dead suspended APPSC officer Tumi Gangkak now have decided to cremate the body of the former undersecretary and assistant controller of exams at the site where the APPSC building is being built.

As per reports, crowds have gathered outside the under-construction APPSC office and people have begun digging in the ground to cremate the body.

Earlier on February 24, Gangkak was found hanging from a tree in Poma Village, Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Arunachal: Family raises doubt on APPSC Under Secretary Tumi Gangkak's mysterious death

The Galo Students Union has, in the meanwhile, said that Gangkak’s death looks more like a murder and they are demanding justice for Gangkak and his family and have moved towards the CBI and SIC office claiming that the death of Tumi Gangkak to be a pre-planned murder and also alleged that Gangkak was called by the SIC team and then allegedly murdered.

Gangkak’s family demanded that members of his family be allowed to be present during the post-mortem, however, the post-mortem report will be released on February 27, sources said.

The post-mortem was conducted at TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

Speaking to the media, the DIGP Kime Aya said, "We have got some system...we have to get some clues and intension behind the incident."

"We will conduct a proper enquiry after we receive the post-mortem report and based on which action will be taken," he added.

While replying to the question on why the SIC officials have not been arrested for this, the DIGP said "On what basis we will arrest them, we need some evidence to do so."