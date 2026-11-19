A farmer in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district is turning trout farming into a sustainable livelihood and employment-generating venture with support from the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), expanding into hatchery development, fish processing and value-added products.

Dorjee Khandu Khrimey, a resident of Jigaon in West Kameng, has developed trout hatcheries and fish farms with assistance under the central government scheme. Moving beyond conventional fish production, he has ventured into processing and marketing products such as vacuum-packed and smoked fish, officials said.

Trout, particularly rainbow trout, thrives in cold, clean and oxygen-rich water, making the mountainous regions of Arunachal Pradesh suitable for its cultivation. The fish is also valued for its nutritional content and taste, offering an alternative source of income for farmers in high-altitude areas.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted Khrimey's initiative on Thursday, describing his journey and Rainbow Farm as an example of how fish farming is opening up opportunities for entrepreneurship in remote parts of the state.

Khandu said that with support under PMMSY, Khrimey had expanded his venture beyond fish production to value-added products, including vacuum-packed and smoked trout, creating new avenues for income generation.

Officials from the state Fisheries Department said the farmer had established hatchery facilities and adopted modern farming and processing techniques with assistance under PMMSY. Fish seeds produced at his hatcheries are supplied to different parts of Arunachal Pradesh, supporting other fish farmers engaged in trout cultivation.

The initiative has also generated employment for local residents and helped farmers earn an income of around Rs 2 lakh, officials said.

Modern packaging techniques, particularly vacuum sealing, have further helped preserve the freshness and taste of fish for longer periods, improving its marketability and creating scope for business expansion.

The initiative in Jigaon highlights the potential of trout farming in Arunachal Pradesh, where favourable climatic conditions and abundant water resources could support the expansion of aquaculture and create additional livelihood opportunities in rural areas.