The All Arunachal Pradesh Oil Palm Farmers’ Association (AAPOPFA) conducted its second general body meeting at Siang Guest House in Pasighat on September 28, discussing the hurdles and problems faced by oil palm growers in the state. They will further address their concerns with the state government.

During the meeting, oil palm farmers from East Siang district and unit office bearers other districts across Arunachal Pradesh participated to address their common concerns about oil palm cultivation in the state.

It must be mentioned that the first meeting was held at Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh.

In the meeting, several oil palm farmers raised concerns about growing oil palm and selling it to the company, including the low rates for their produce and the invasion of some non-APST individuals from neighbouring Assam and other parts of the state cultivating oil palm by taking land on lease for 50 to 60 years.

Addressing media persons after their meeting, AAPOPFA General Secretary, Tana Jasap said that the oil palm growers in the state are facing several key issues which needs to be addressed by the government and the concerned company, as well as others interested in purchasing oil palm produces from the farmers. Jasap stressed that the supplied products should be processed on time to avoid weight loss, as keeping the (Fresh Fruit Bunches) FFB in the factory for longer periods causes the weight of the fruits to reduce, resulting in significant losses for the farmers.

“Oil palm farmers in the state are concerned about the low prices for FFB, and we request the state government to review the rates so that farmers do not incur significant losses, especially considering the investments made in cultivating the palm plant. We also urge the state government to allow the oil palm factory at IGC Niglok near Ruksin (Patanjali Foods Ltd) to start operating, as it is currently inactive due to the lack of electricity. Additionally, we request our fellow Arunachalees, especially in the Namsai area, not to lease their lands to non-APST individuals for oil palm cultivation, as this could negatively impact other Arunachalee oil palm growers,” added Tana Jasap.

Meanwhile, AAPOPFA President Hormin Camdir Teli said, “We are also worried about the collection center issue. Companies are not collecting the produce from the fields, and the produce delivered by farmers is often left thrown in open areas for several days, which is a form of harassment for the farmers. The Government of India has introduced oil palm plantation schemes to start producing palm oil domestically, benefiting farmers instead of spending huge amounts (nearly Rs. 60,000 to 70,000 crores) on procuring palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia under the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm."

"We have also heard that the Government of India provides significant funds for oil palm farmers, but those funds are reportedly misused by government officials. Those officials will not be spared if they continue to scam the government funds meant for oil palm farmers,” added Hormin Camdir Teli.

With the oil palm FFB prices show a declining trend across the country, farmers of the state are becoming restive. The FFB that fetched over Rs 18,000 per ton some years ago, now commands a price of only Rs 13,700 per ton. Any further drop in the prices would leave the farmers at crossroads, as the oil palm is a perennial crop with a life cycle of over 25 years. Given the huge investments involved they cannot be expected to switch over to other crops overnight.

The agriculture department has identified approximately 1.26 lakh hectares area in East Siang, Lower Siang, Kamle, Papumpare, Pakke Kessang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, Tirap and Changlang for oil palm cultivation across the state.