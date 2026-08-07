Arunachal farmer's dragon fruit success inspires youth to explore agripreneurship

Dragon fruit cultivation is emerging as a promising and profitable farming activity in Arunachal Pradesh, with progressive farmers demonstrating how high-value horticulture can create sustainable livelihoods in the state.

In Likabali, headquarters of Lower Siang district, farmer Dajum Kena, wife of former minister late Jomde Kena, has set an example with her successful dragon fruit plantation.

Kena started the plantation in November 2024 and began harvesting the fruit within a year. Her farm has since attracted visitors from different parts of the state, turning it into an example of how innovative farming can become a viable entrepreneurial venture.

Speaking to DD News Arunachal, Kena said marketing the produce has not been a major challenge, with customers often booking the dragon fruit in advance.

She also encouraged young people to look beyond conventional government jobs and explore opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed Kena's initiative, describing her as an "agripreneur" and saying such efforts demonstrate the potential of agriculture and horticulture in the state.

"It is encouraging to see agripreneurs like Smt. Dajum Kena ji leading the way in dragon fruit cultivation," Mein said in a social media post.

He said initiatives such as Kena's could inspire the state's youth to consider entrepreneurship in agriculture rather than depending solely on government employment.

Mein said the state government remained committed to supporting farmers through improved infrastructure, technical assistance, market linkages and value addition.

The government, he said, wants high-value crops such as dragon fruit to become sustainable sources of income for rural communities.

The success of dragon fruit cultivation in Likabali comes as Arunachal Pradesh looks to diversify its agricultural economy and encourage young people to take up commercially viable horticultural activities. The crop's relatively low investment requirements, higher returns and growing market demand could make it an attractive option for farmers seeking alternative sources of income.