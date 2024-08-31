Eighty local farmers from Lower Siang district participated in a comprehensive awareness and training session on 'Farm Innovations in Agri-Horticultural Crops,' hosted by the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) of Pasighat on Friday.

The program, held at Old Deka village, was inaugurated by Tojir Kadu, MLA of the 36th Nari-Koyu constituency. Kadu emphasized the critical role of agriculture and horticulture in sustaining the region's economy and lifestyle. He also underscored the significance of millets, highlighting their benefits for both farmers and consumers.

Expert speakers included Dr. Premaradhya N., Assistant Professor and Principal Investigator of the M4Agri project; Dr. S.M. Hussain, Head of KVK East Siang; Dr. Rohit Shukla; and Dr. S.M. Lokhande. They provided valuable insights into the nutritional health benefits of millets, scientific practices for the cultivation of arecanut and orange crops, soil health management, and the importance of value addition and diverse consumption methods.

This initiative was part of the M4Agri-Mobile Based Advisory Services in Arunachal Pradesh, funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The program, implemented by Central Agricultural University, Imphal, in collaboration with Digital India Corporation, New Delhi, was supported by the District Kisan Morcha, Lower Siang.

The session also saw participation from District Kisan Morcha President Kirdo Taipodia, along with other office bearers, Gaon Borahs, and progressive farmers, who shared their perspectives on the advancements presented.