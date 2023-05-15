Under the ANKY scheme of the Department of Agriculture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the farmers of Leparada district have received farm machinery such as tractors, power tillers, rice hullers, and brush cutters. The machinery was distributed by Gokar Basar, MLA of Basar, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Mamata Riba.

Expressing his delight, Gokar Basar said, "I am glad to share that the machinery was awarded to genuine and promising farmers of the district in the most transparent manner." He further added that this initiative is a major impetus to Agri-Horti and the allied sectors in the state.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Minister of Agriculture Tage Taki, is committed to promoting and supporting agriculture and its allied sectors in the state. The distribution of these machines to the farmers is a step towards achieving the goal of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The Minister assured the farmers of Leparada that they will soon reap the benefits of using these machines and urged them to work hard to achieve their goals.