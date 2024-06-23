The Farmer Producers Group of Tawang inaugurated the sale of organic vegetables at the Sunday weekly market opposite the parade ground in Tawang today (June 23).

This event, which aims to bring together local farmers cultivating organic produce, was graced by MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering, who underscored the importance of supporting local agriculture and avoiding harmful chemicals and fertilizers.

MLA Namgey Tsering expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and former Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok for establishing the Sunday market in 2021.

He encouraged continuous participation in the weekly market and pledged his support for expanding organic farming in the region.

Brigade Commander Brigadier VS Rajput assured local farmers of the army's support in providing a platform for their organic products. He praised the strong civil-military relationship in Tawang, describing it as a national model.

I/C Deputy Commissioner Sang Khandu thanked MLA Tawang for attending the event and reiterated the administration's commitment to supporting local farmers.

He urged farmers to focus on cultivating traditional and locally grown vegetables and to seek advice from agricultural experts to enhance production, highlighting the economic and health benefits of capturing local vegetable markets.

Nawang Chonzom, Chairman of the Farmer Producers Group in Tawang, warmly welcomed MLA Tawang, the District Administration, and the Indian Army for their unwavering support of self-help groups and farmers.

The event was attended by dignitaries including SP Tawang DW Thongon, officers from the administration, army, public leaders Dorjee Norbu, Pema Chowang, Ngawang Norbu, and members of the general public, all united in their support for promoting organic farming and local produce in Tawang.