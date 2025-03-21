Farmers in Arunachal Pradesh are set to gain new economic opportunities with an agreement between Kirat Biotech Private Limited and Koje Janggo MAP Farmer Producer Company (FPC). The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on March 20, focuses on cultivating, processing, and marketing medicinal and aromatic plants in the region.

Under the agreement, FPC members will designate land for organic cultivation of select medicinal plants, aromatic plants, and spices. Kirat Biotech has committed to a full buyback of all harvested produce at prevailing market rates, ensuring financial stability for farmers. The company will also provide technical support, supply planting materials, and assist in obtaining necessary permits and documentation.

“This partnership represents a significant step towards sustainable agriculture and rural development in Arunachal Pradesh. We are committed to empowering local farmers and promoting the cultivation of high-quality medicinal plants,” said Pramila Choudhury, Co-Founder and Director of Kirat Biotech.

Yasan Darang, Managing Director of Koje Janggo MAP FPC, highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, “This collaboration will provide our members with a stable market for their produce and encourage the adoption of organic farming practices, benefiting both our communities and the environment.”

The initiative aims to strengthen rural livelihoods while contributing to environmental conservation and biodiversity preservation in Arunachal Pradesh, said Taben Tamut, Director of Public Relations.