Farmers from Northeast India’s Arunachal Pradesh won four of six medals for large cardamom production in the years 2019-20 and 2020-21 at the 'International Buyer Seller Meet & Spice Conclave' held in Assam. Neelam Jeel (first prize, 2019-20); Ngurang Yame (second prize, women category, 2020-21); Joram Tamin (second prize, 2021-22); and Ashati Dele (first prize, 2020-21) are the winners.

The Twitter handle of MyGov Arunachal Pradesh posted on Twitter, "Congratulations to Neelam Jeel, Ngurang Yame, Joram Tamin, and Ashati Dele from #ArunachalPradesh for winning 4 out of 6 awards for large cardamom production at the 'International Buyer-Seller Meet & Spice Conclave' in Guwahati, Assam."

Congratulations to Neelam Jeel, Ngurang Yame, Joram Tamin, and Ashati Dele from #ArunachalPradesh for winning 4 out of 6 awards for large cardamom production at the 'International Buyer-Seller Meet & Spice Conclave' in Guwahati, Assam. pic.twitter.com/AhHpStCBvl — MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) July 1, 2022

It needs mention here that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the two-day conclave, which concluded on Friday. The Spices Board India organized the event to increase the export of agricultural products from the Northeast region.

Tage Taki, Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Dairy Development & Fisheries, who also attended the event, stressed the need for adequate technology and institutional support to further develop the spice sector of the North-Eastern region.

He also emphasized the need for Arunachal to establish a "spices development agency" to enhance spice production in the state.

The Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) would work in collaboration with the Spices Board of India to further boost the production of spices in the state.

