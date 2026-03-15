Arunachal Fashion Week 2026 launches with focus on silk production and women weavers

Arunachal Fashion Week 2026 opened at Interior Park in Naharlagun, kicking off an eight-day showcase of indigenous textiles and modern design from March 14 to 21. The event, now in its fifth year under the Artisans’ Movement, spotlights the state’s silk industry, which produces nearly 69 metric tonnes of Eri, Muga and Mulberry silk annually and employs over 34,000 people in 500 sericulture villages.

The Department of Textile and Handicrafts organised the launch, titled “AFW Night of Opulence”. Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled a textile installation blending tribal weaving traditions with contemporary styles. He told the audience: “For centuries, our mothers and grandmothers have been the custodians of this remarkable heritage, and today platforms like Arunachal Fashion Week are giving these traditions a modern platform and a global voice.”

Khandu announced five new sericulture projects worth Rs 25 crore, including a skill programme for young silk weavers. He also revealed plans for an Arunachal Creative Economy Cell in his office to link artists with national and global markets. "For centuries, our mothers and grandmothers have been the custodians of this remarkable heritage, and today platforms like Arunachal Fashion Week are giving these traditions a modern platform and a global voice," he said.

Women’s groups have played a key role, with the state rural livelihoods mission mobilising 1.5 lakh women into 16,000 self-help groups focused on weaving and handicrafts.

The runway featured collections from designers such as Mibi Bagra, Mobang Darang and Zenith Khonjuju, fusing traditional fabrics with fresh looks. A weaver presentation by Jiyi Ete and brand showcases rounded out the night.

Nyali Ete, commissioner of Textile and Handicrafts, said the event builds a structured market for local products by boosting quality and innovation. Meena Noshi, chief operating officer, recalled its roots: “Our journey did not begin with a fashion show. It began many years ago with travelling across villages, meeting weavers, artisans and designers across the Northeast.”

Yana Ngoba Chakpu, founder of the Artisans’ Movement, noted its growth since 2015 into a hub for artisans and youth creatives. The evening ended with a tribal dinner and discussions involving over 23 designers, 50 models and weavers.

A design exhibition runs alongside, displaying handlooms, jewellery, home décor and crafts. Day 2 brings more runways and performances, with the week ending on 21 March via awards and a cultural heritage day.