A father and his minor son were apprehended for the alleged murder of a man identified as Manish Kumar in Chimpu, Itanagar, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Mohan Kumar Roy, a 38-year-old constable of the 1st IRBn, and his son were arrested investigating a complaint lodged by the deceased father, Ashok Kumar.

The incident occurred on April 23 at Chimpu's government middle school, where the victim was attacked with a sharp weapon, according to police.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Kumar succumbed to his injuries. The police collected evidence from the crime scene and launched a manhunt that resulted in the arrest of the accused on the same night.

During interrogation, Mohan Kumar Roy confessed to the crime, leading the police to recover the murder weapon (knife) and blood-stained clothing.



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The minor son admitted to his involvement in front of the District Probation Officer and confessed to having disposed of the clothes he was wearing during the incident at his house.

Both the accused and his son sustained injuries in the altercation, with Roy being bitten by the victim while struggling.

Witnesses who rescued the victim and took him to the hospital were examined. In their statements, they disclosed that the deceased, before his death, revealed to them that he was attacked by the alleged accused and the child in conflict with the law (CCL).

The prima facie investigation revealed that the motive behind the murder was due to an alleged physical relation made by the deceased with the daughter of the accused three years ago, a fact revealed to him by family members recently.

Currently, Mohan Kumar Roy is under police custody, and his son has been placed in an observation home. Further investigation is on.