The first-ever felicitation programme for academic toppers from Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts was held at DK Auditorium, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA), Itanagar, on August 21, honouring the academic excellence of students from the State Government Secondary and Higher Secondary schools in these districts for the academic sessions 2022-23 and 2023-24.

12 achievers from the aforementioned classes were honoured with a cash prize of Rs 25,000, commendation certificates, and memento from the organisers during the programme.

The Secretary of DoTCL, Government of Arunachal Pradesh gave a welcome address, setting the tone for the occasion by congratulating the students for their outstanding achievements.

In his address, the secretary highlighted the importance of education as a cornerstone for personal and societal development and emphasised that students' hard work and determination have brought pride not only to their families but also to their districts and the entire state.

He encouraged the toppers to continue their pursuit of excellence and to serve as role models for their peers, reminding them that their success today is just the beginning of a journey filled with greater opportunities and challenges.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, who served as the chief guest at the event reflected his personal dedication and the government’s unwavering commitment to nurturing and promoting education in the state, particularly in the TCL region. His presence provided a profound source of inspiration and encouragement for the young achievers.

During his address, Mein advised the students to cultivate a competitive mindset and always strive to achieve the best. He congratulated the young toppers for their hard work, dedication, and academic excellence, encouraging them to remain resilient in the face of challenges and to stay true to their values.

Minister for DoTCL, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Wangki Lowang, served as the guest of honour.

The event was also attended by esteemed members of the Legislative Assembly from the TCL districts, distinguished guests, proud parents and representatives of the toppers, and fellow officers from the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts. The presence of these dignitaries highlighted the crucial role of education in the collective vision for a brighter future for the TCL region.

Wanglin Lowangdong, HMLA from Borduria-Bogapani AC, also graced the occasion and advised the students to continue their efforts to excel. He emphasised that "felicitation programmes are meant not only to encourage meritorious students but also to motivate others to do better in the future."

The felicitation programme concluded with a sense of pride and optimism for the future, as the state government continues to support and encourage educational initiatives in the region.

Among others, the event was attended by Chakat Aboh, Advisor to HM (DoTCL), officers from the TCL districts posted at ICR, parents of the toppers, and other public leaders.