A fierce gunfight broke out between the Assam Rifles and the NSCN K-YA near Lanka village in the Nampong area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Thursday morning.

The exchange of fire reportedly began at around 9 a.m. and continued for several hours.

According to official sources, no casualties have been reported so far from either side, though the situation remains tense in the area.

The area, which is close to the Indo-Myanmar border, has seen sporadic clashes in recent months due to insurgent activities.

Security forces have launched a combing operation to secure the region and prevent any further escalation.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.