Nyago Ete, a 28-year-old filmmaker from Arunachal Pradesh, is representing India at the 29th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, which runs from October 2 to 11. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his excitement for Ete’s achievement on social media, acknowledging his growing influence in the film industry.

"Shri Nyago Ete, a dynamic filmmaker from Arunachal Pradesh, is showcasing India at Busan. His work reflects the talent emerging from our state," Khandu tweeted. Ete, a postgraduate from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, has previously worked as an assistant cinematographer on the Bollywood film "Bhediya."

Ete's short film "Sangi-Gai" was featured at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film earlier this year, backed by the National Film Development Corporation of India. His debut feature film, "Orunasol Man," won Best Feature Film at the Arunachal Film Festival in 2018, marking him as one of the region's promising filmmakers.

CM Khandu further expressed hope that Ete will continue to contribute to Arunachal's growing film industry, inspiring other young talents from the state.