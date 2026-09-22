Arunachal final electoral roll has 6.96 lakh voters, down 1.91 lakh after SIR

Arunachal Pradesh’s final electoral roll was published on Tuesday, September 22, with 6,96,026 voters, a reduction of 1,91,479 from the pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) count.

The final roll comprises 3,43,709 men, 3,52,315 women and two third-gender electors. The gender ratio stands at 1,025 women per 1,000 men, officials said.

According to the election office, 43.61 per cent of registered voters have a physical or digital Voter ID card.

The SIR exercise began in Arunachal Pradesh on June 5. The draft electoral roll published on July 21 had 7,18,046 electors. Of these, 6,32,871 were mapped as self or progeny, while 85,175 were categorised as unmapped.

Election authorities issued notices to the unmapped electors as well as 1,33,413 electors with logical discrepancies for verification. In total, 2,18,588 notices were issued during the verification phase.

Authorities subsequently conducted hearings and examined documents submitted by electors and undertakings furnished by booth-level officers.

During the claims and objections period from July 21 to August 20, the authorities received 18,598 forms. A total of 8,803 electors were added and 1,924 were deleted from the draft roll.

The final roll showed a decline in the electorate from 8,87,505 before the SIR to 6,96,026.

Electors aggrieved by the final roll can appeal before the district magistrate within 15 days of its publication. A second appeal can be filed before the chief electoral officer within 30 days of the district magistrate’s order.

The final electoral roll for service voters was also published on Tuesday, with 5,552 service electors enrolled in the state.