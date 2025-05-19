An FIR has been lodged at the Women Police Station in Seppa in connection with the brutal sexual assault of a five-year-old minor girl at Vikash Colony, New Seppa, in Arunachal Pradesh.

The complaint was filed by Sita Waii Gyadi, President of the Women Welfare Organization (WWO), East Kameng District, and General Secretary Puppy Sonam Bagang.

Condemning the “inhuman and barbaric” act, the WWO issued a strong statement calling for swift and strict action against the perpetrator. The organisation expressed deep anguish over the incident, which it said has “shocked and shaken” the entire district and the state at large.

In a letter submitted to the authorities, the WWO said, “This intolerable act of penetrative sexual assault on a minor is a shameful incident that has left us in deep anguish. We condemn it in the strongest terms and express our serious concern over the rising crimes against girl children and women in our district.”

The organisation also acknowledged the prompt action taken by the police, who arrested the alleged accused swiftly after the FIR was filed. However, they urged the district administration to take more robust measures to ensure the safety and security of women and children, noting a worrying rise in such crimes.

The WWO further demanded a thorough and fair investigation into the case and requested the early filing of the charge sheet to ensure exemplary punishment for the accused.

“We remain hopeful for immediate intervention from the authorities to ensure justice for the victim and restore the broader community’s sense of safety and security,” the letter concluded.