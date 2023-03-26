A major fire broke out on March 26 at the Itanagar Forest colony in C-1 sector, causing significant damage to the area. According to reports, the fire started in one of the houses and quickly spread to nearby buildings, destroying a total of 26 units of Forest department barrack and 9 units of PWD CD-A houses.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but the incident caused significant distress to the affected residents. The OC Fire & Emergency Services and his team were quick to respond to the emergency, reaching the spot within an hour of receiving the call. They worked tirelessly for several hours to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.

The District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Moromi Dodum Sonam confirmed the extent of the damage caused by the fire and informed that the Forest and PWD departments have made alternative arrangements for their staffs to stay. Meanwhile, Corporator Yukar Yaro has directed the use of Govt Middle School C sector Itanagar as a relief camp, and immediate relief and essential items have been provided to the victims.

In a separate incident, the endoscopy unit of RKM was also burned down on March 26, causing further distress to the local community. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and authorities are investigating the incident.

Local MLA Techi Kaso visited the affected areas to assess the situation and provided immediate relief to the victims. DC Capital Itanagar Talo Potom also visited the site and instructed the DDMO to collect the account details of victims. The District Administration will process the immediate relief and credit the same to the account of the house owner through the PFMS mode.