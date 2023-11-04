A devastating fire broke out at the Government Secondary School in Pachin Colony, Naharlagun, causing extensive damage to the educational institution. The fire, believed to have originated from a nearby kutcha house, quickly spread and engulfed nine classrooms, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Local authorities were quick to respond to the emergency, with fire tenders successfully controlling the blaze to prevent further devastation. Minister of Education, Taba Tedir, along with local MLA Techi Kaso, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talo Potom, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shweta Nagarkoti, and District Education Officer (DDSE) ST Zara, visited the scene to assess the situation.

Minister Taba Tedir pledged full support to the affected school, assuring that measures would be taken to ensure the resumption of classes with minimal disruption to students. The school's staff, in collaboration with the DC and ADC, convened a detailed meeting in the presence of MLA Techi Kaso to devise a plan for conducting classes until the damaged classrooms are fully repaired and deemed safe for use.

As a result, the school authorities have been instructed to implement a two-shift schedule for students. Classes for nursery to Class VI will be held from 7:00 AM to 10:30 AM, while those for Class VII to X will take place from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM. This arrangement will ensure that the academic progress of the students continues unhindered.

The DC and ADC have also directed the relevant government departments and school authorities to promptly carry out a thorough damage assessment survey, facilitating a quick response to repair and refurbish the affected classrooms.