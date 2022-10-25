Expressing disappointment over the fire incident in the daily market of Naharlagun city, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor, Tame Phassang, on October 25 slammed the fire department for their failure to reach the spot on time.

In an unfortunate incident, around 700 shops in the daily market of Naharlagun city turned into ashes on October 25 after the fire broke out at 3 AM.

Interestingly, locals here too alleged that although the Fire Brigade station is just 10 metres, the department failed to combat the inferno.

''Fire brigade station is just 10 metres away from the spot and there are two trucks deployed at the station, but unfortunately, it failed to deliver rescue operation as both vehicles were inactive with an empty tank,'' he said while speaking exclusively to India Today NE.

''This is a grave crime done by the fire department, as there are high chances of such incidents in the wake of Diwali. The fire department should have been prepared,'' he added.

The Mayor also took stock of the loss of properties and informed that this daily market area comes under Municipal Ward No 17.

Phassang also highlighted the importance of this daily market and said that this market was historic in nature being one of the oldest markets of the capital Itanagar city.

''It's very saddening and disheartening news that spoiled the spirit of the holy festival Diwali. The estimate of losses cannot be ascertained as many wholesalers of various items comprised of oldest businessmen lost everything and now left with ashes of their multi lakhs good items,'' he added.

The Mayor said that a committee will be constituted to carry out a proper assessment of the loss and identify the traders to compensate them according to government norms.

''The administration will also establish relief shelter camps where all logistics support including food and clothing will be given to victims who were staying in the market,'' the Mayor informed.

Phassang also urged the local dwellers' women to calm down and trust the administration which will definitely help them to relocate to a permanent structure in the future.

He also refuted several rumours which claimed that the fire incident was a planned one to vacate them from the market site and blamed the old temporary wooden and sheet structure of the market which caught fire immediately may be due to firecrackers burned during Diwali night or any candles or diyas.

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