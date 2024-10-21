Arunachal Pradesh's Koloriang MLA and PHED Minister's Advisor, Pani Taram inaugurated the first-ever state level Volleyball Championship 2024, on October 20 at Sports resort, Itanagar.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony as chief guest, MLA Pani Taram lauded the efforts of the Arunachal Pradesh Volleyball Association (APVA) for organising the state level championship after a gap of more than a decade.

He said, "I am quite happy to be here to grace the occasion, and I am hopeful that next year the number of participating teams will increase and that all district teams will be able to take part. Our state, Arunachal Pradesh, has huge potential in games and sports, and I am optimistic that our youth will participate in various events and bring laurels to the state, as well as name and fame to their families, communities, and tribes. The state government has declared 2024 as the Year of Youth, so I humbly request and appeal to everyone to motivate our youth to avoid the wrong path. Those who are involved in drug abuse should return to sports and maintain good health and a long life."

Taram further stated that the most important advantage of playing sports is the job reservation of 5 to 10 per cent in various departments, including the police. This can serve as a source of livelihood and contribute to the family's economy and importance in society. Therefore, it is better for everyone to participate in any game or sport, play professionally, and share their experiences and knowledge with the younger generation.

Reffering to a memorandum submitted on the occassion, Taram assured that the matter of the construction of an indoor stadium for Volleyball in the capital complex and Papum Pare district will be taken seriously, and extended support to the organisation in its endeavours to promote games and sports.

Meanwhile, former Minister and Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) President Taba Tedir who was the guest of honour at the event lauded the APVA for conducting the championship and assured full support to the association at state and central levels.

He expressed hope that the national-level volleyball championship, which could not be held earlier due to several issues, will take place this time, with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) working to organize it so that people of the state are able to participate. He appealed to the youth to concentrate on academic activities for a bright future and to always engage in one disciplined game or sport to become good players and represent the state and country at the international level.

APVA President Nera Techi, in his briefing, expressed hope that the state-level championship could be held after a hiatus of 12 years. "In the meantime, we are preparing in our own state, and the state-level championship has been organised. Due to several hurdles, challenges, and issues with communication and coordination, ten teams are participating, but from next year, all district teams will be able to take part."

The championship was inaugurated on October 20, while the final match will be played on October 25. 10 districts are participating across the state.