The Arunachal Pradesh Schedule Tribe Forum (APSTF), West Kameng district unit, has submitted a formal complaint to the President of India, raising serious allegations against five individuals accused of possessing fake Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) certificates.

The complaint, submitted by Pasang Tsering, a resident of Tawang district, claims that the individuals in question, allegedly of Bhutanese origin, acquired APST status through forged documents and misinformation, and have since secured government jobs in the state.

The accused include:

1. Nima Zomba, presently employed as a Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) at the Directorate of Information & Public Relations, Naharlagun.

2. Nima Norbu Monpa, serving as an Inspector in the Arunachal Pradesh Police, currently posted at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa.

3. Phurpa Lhamu, working as a Medical Attendant (Masalchi) at the Community Health Centre, Dirang.

4. Dawa Sangey



5. Rinchin Khandu, both sons of Shri Nima Norbu Monpa

According to the complaint, (Late) Chosung (father of Nima Norbu Monpa and Phurpa Lhamu), migrated from Bhutan to Salari in West Kameng district between 1960 and 1980, eventually settling in Zimthung village under Dirang Sub-Division. The complaint alleges that the family fraudulently obtained APST certificates by concealing their immigrant background and fabricating residency claims. It also raises questions over the role of the DC Office, Bomdila, for issuing these certificates without proper verification, potentially paving the way for foreign nationals to claim Scheduled Tribe benefits meant for indigenous Arunachalees.

The APST Forum has urged the authorities to revoke the allegedly fraudulent certificates and initiate proceedings to remove the individuals from their government posts, asserting that such benefits rightfully belong to genuine APST members.

The matter now awaits official scrutiny and further action from the competent authorities.