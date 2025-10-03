Arunachal: Five DG batteries, cables worth Rs 3.5 lakh recovered by Niti Vihar police in Itanagar

In a major breakthrough against repeated incidents of theft targeting mobile towers in the Itanagar Capital Region, Niti Vihar Police recovered stolen property worth around ₹3.5 lakh, including five DG batteries, earthing cables, copper wires and other items.

Acting on rising complaints of DG battery theft, a special police team was constituted under the supervision of SDPO Itanagar Kengo Dirchi. The team included Insp. Takhe Tasso (OC PS Niti Vihar), SI Tejab Tadar, ASI D. Gupta and Constable Yura Tado.

In the early hours of October 1, the team, with the assistance of tower officials, apprehended one accused red-handed while attempting to steal DG batteries from a Panch Ali mobile tower site. The offender has been identified as Taram Bhai (29), son of Taram Tagap, a resident of F & G Sector, Itanagar, and described by police as a habitual offender.

Following interrogation, the police recovered five DG batteries, earthing cables, copper wires and other household items based on his disclosure. The seized property has been valued at approximately ₹3.5 lakh.

A case has been registered under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation, led by SI Tejab Tadar, is continuing to trace additional stolen property and possible accomplices.

Police said the operation marks a significant step in curbing tower-related thefts in the Capital Region.