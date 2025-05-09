Police teams from Banderdewa and Naharlagun police stations in Arunachal Pradesh apprehended five drug peddlers and seized a total of 140.15 grams of suspected heroin along with two vehicles used in drug trafficking on May 7.

In the first operation, based on intelligence inputs, a team from Naharlagun PS led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev raided the Prem Nagar area and arrested Md. Sariful Islam (36) of Bihpuria, Assam with 48.7 grams of heroin.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Md. Shaik Farid (24) of Lakhimpur and Md. Ashraful Islam (23) of Laluk, Assam, from Kankarnallah after a brief chase, recovering an additional 24 grams of heroin and a Bajaj motorcycle used for smuggling.

Simultaneously, acting on a tip-off, Banderdewa PS intercepted a Maruti SX4 at the Banderdewa Check Gate. The special team detained Miss Kirry Riba (23) of Nirjuli and Techi Maj (27) of Lekhi and recovered 66.75 grams of heroin from Riba.

Both operations were conducted under the supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, IPS, and SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo.

Separate cases have been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.