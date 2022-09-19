The Arunachal Police on September 19, 2022, apprehended five people in connection with Arunachal Pradesh public service commission (APPSC) Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination paper leakage case.

The arrested accused are Akhilesh Yadav, Thomas Gaduk, Tanyag Gaduk, Tama Saroh, and Taket Jerang who are currently remanded in police custody.

Notably, the Capital SP informed that a piece of written information was received at the police station, Itanagar from a candidate, 29 years, D-Sector, Itanagar alleging that there had been suspected leakage of question paper of AE mains examination held on 26th and 27th of August, 2022.

A preliminary inquiry was conducted based on allegations against the alleged accused, the complainant, and other relevant witnesses.

Meanwhile, the aspirants for the posts of assistant engineers, the exam of which was conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on August 26 and 27 last, have demanded the state government cancellation of the exam and speedy investigation of the paper leak fiasco.