Arunachal flash flood: BRO, SDRF and district administration step up rescue and road clearance efforts

Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district have intensified road restoration, rescue operations and essential service recovery efforts following extensive damage caused by landslides, flash flooding and road washouts across multiple locations.

According to the latest situation update issued from Yachuli on Thursday, June 25, eight major road blockages have been reported along the Potin–Possa corridor, severely affecting connectivity in the region.

Officials stated that the Potin–Lichi and Possa–Potin stretches have become completely impassable due to extensive infrastructure damage. Road clearance operations are currently underway, but authorities indicated that restoration will require several days because of the scale of destruction. No definitive timeline has yet been provided for the safe resumption of traffic movement.

To accelerate restoration work, two Poclain excavators were deployed from the Pitapool side with the objective of facilitating road clearance up to Potin. In addition, trailer trucks have been arranged from Kra Daadi and Kamle districts, while excavation machinery has been mobilised locally.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) continues road clearance operations from the Kimin side as part of coordinated efforts to reopen affected routes.

Authorities said heavy machinery has been pressed into service for road restoration, although normal vehicular movement is expected to take another three to four days to resume.

Search and rescue operations have also been strengthened with the deployment of additional personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and district police to locate the remaining four missing persons.

Emergency evacuation and relief measures continued during the day. A critically ill patient was airlifted from Ziro by helicopter, while the mortal remains of Smt. Nirmala Gupta were transported from Pitapool Ground by the Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, restoration of the water supply system is progressing. With support from local residents, temporary water supply has been restored to the Higher Secondary School in the affected area.

Officials further stated that temporary restoration of essential connectivity and services in the New Pitapool area is expected by Thursday evening as recovery operations continue.