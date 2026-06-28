Arunachal flash flood: Two bodies recovered, NDRF steps up search for three missing

Search and rescue operations have been intensified in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district as three people remain missing four days after a flash flood swept through the NEEPCO Colony near Possa village.

Five people were reported missing after the flood struck on June 24. Two bodies have since been recovered, while teams continue efforts to trace the remaining three.

Deputy Commandant Anand Patel of the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said specialised search equipment, canine squads and boats have been deployed to aid the operation.

Patel said the district administration and police launched rescue efforts immediately after the incident. However, road blockages prevented the NDRF from reaching the site during the first two days.

"The NDRF team arrived yesterday and is currently conducting search operations using specialised equipment, canines and boats," he said.

Additional NDRF teams equipped with specialised gear are expected to join the operation, allowing search efforts to be expanded.

The rescue operation has been slowed by large volumes of floating debris, hazardous materials and sharp objects carried downstream by the flood. Patel said the district's hilly terrain and changing weather conditions have added to the challenges.

Despite the difficult conditions, rescue teams are continuing the search to locate the remaining missing persons.