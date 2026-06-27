Arunachal flash floods: Another body recovered in Keyi Panyor; search continues for three missing

Search and rescue operations in flood-hit Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal entered the fourth day on June 27, with authorities recovering one more body from the area affected by flash floods, while efforts continue to trace three persons who remain missing.

According to the latest monsoon damage update issued by the district administration, the body of 30-year-old Miss Ballari Marak, also known as Olyn Synkly, was recovered at around 12 noon. The deceased was identified by local residents.

Ballari Marak hailed from Bhoirymbong in Lumpshoping under Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya. She was the daughter of Late Shangain Syngkli and Willina K. Marak.

Authorities stated that joint search and rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Keyi Panyor Police are continuing in connection with the flash flood incident at the NEEPCO Colony to locate the remaining missing individuals.

Those still untraced have been identified as Elesh Marak (13), Tao Anjina (46), and Sourav Kumar.

Meanwhile, road connectivity in the district continues to remain severely affected. The Potin–Kimin Road is still blocked due to persistent landslide activity and continuous slippage of earth and debris onto the carriageway despite repeated clearance efforts.

Police personnel have been deployed at vulnerable points along the Pitapool–Potin route to support landslide clearance operations, regulate vehicular movement, and ensure public safety.

District authorities said restoration work is being undertaken on a war footing and remains subject to prevailing weather conditions. Priority is being given to emergency response vehicles, movement of essential supplies, and deployment of engineering equipment to restore connectivity at the earliest.