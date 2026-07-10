Arunachal flood death toll rises to seven after missing woman's body recovered
The body of Taw Ajini, who was swept away in flash floods in Keyi Panyor, was recovered in Papum Pare on July 9. The recovery has taken Arunachal Pradesh’s flood death toll to seven as rescue and relief work continues.
- Police recovered Taw Ajini’s body from Papum Pare district on July 9
- The 43-year-old had been swept away at Possa on June 24
- Ajini remained untraced despite continuous search operations after the flash flood
The death toll in the current wave of floods in Arunachal Pradesh has risen to seven following the recovery of the body of a woman who had gone missing after being swept away in flash floods last month.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), police recovered the body of 43-year-old Taw Ajini from the Lichi area in Papum Pare district on July 9.
Ajini had been swept away by flash floods at Possa in Keyi Panyor district on June 24 and had remained missing despite continuous search operations.
Authorities said search efforts had been ongoing since the incident. The latest recovery has pushed the flood-related death toll in the state to seven as rescue and relief operations continue in affected areas.
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