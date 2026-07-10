Arunachal flood death toll rises to seven after missing woman's body recovered

The death toll in the current wave of floods in Arunachal Pradesh has risen to seven following the recovery of the body of a woman who had gone missing after being swept away in flash floods last month.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), police recovered the body of 43-year-old Taw Ajini from the Lichi area in Papum Pare district on July 9.

Ajini had been swept away by flash floods at Possa in Keyi Panyor district on June 24 and had remained missing despite continuous search operations.

Authorities said search efforts had been ongoing since the incident. The latest recovery has pushed the flood-related death toll in the state to seven as rescue and relief operations continue in affected areas.