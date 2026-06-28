Arunachal: Flood fury disrupts connectivity across East Siang amid continuous rainfall

Incessant rainfall triggered by a cloudburst since Saturday, June 27 night has caused widespread flooding across East Siang district and several parts of Arunachal Pradesh, damaging roads, bridges, electric infrastructure, houses and agricultural land, while disrupting normal life across affected areas.

Authorities said rivers and rivulets across the district swelled rapidly following continuous rainfall, leading to severe erosion and flash flooding in multiple locations.

The Sibo Korong river flowing through Pasighat township, between the township area and the GTC/IN College locality, overflowed and washed away portions of local roads, affecting transportation and connectivity. Strong currents carrying debris also caused extensive riverbank erosion and damaged residential structures and nearby properties.

A section of National Highway-13 between Raneghat Bridge and Ayeng village came under severe threat after a sudden surge of floodwater descending from surrounding mountain areas. Residents reported that water and debris cut across a stretch where no natural river channel had previously existed, causing concern among commuters travelling to and from Mebo subdivision and eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

According to local sources, immediate intervention by Mebo Banggo-II Zila Parishad Member Bomken Tayeng helped prevent further damage. A JCB machine and workers were deployed to divert the sudden water flow through an existing culvert, helping protect the highway from being washed away.

Road connectivity was also disrupted along the Raneghat–Bodak route after a landslide deposited debris onto the roadway. Restoration work was undertaken using earthmoving equipment arranged by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, enabling movement to continue along the important road corridor connecting Upper Siang district.

Flood-related destruction was also reported from Remi village under Bilat block along the Pasighat–Ledum–Tene road, where a section of road was washed away. Similar damage to roads, bridges, hotels and homestays was reported from Oyan under Ruksin subdivision.

At Koyu and Kora/Korang, located near the East Siang–Lower Siang boundary, bridges were washed away and several houses in adjoining villages sustained damage.

Residents across affected areas expressed concern over deteriorating road conditions and infrastructure failures caused by continuous rainfall. Power outages following damage to electric poles further added to public hardship.

People have urged authorities to expedite restoration of damaged infrastructure, establish relief camps and implement long-term flood mitigation measures to reduce future disaster impacts.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions and flood-related damage, the East Siang district administration has ordered closure of all schools on June 29 and June 30.

District officials said the situation is being closely monitored and advised residents living in vulnerable areas to remain alert until water levels recede and repair operations begin.