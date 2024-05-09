In a proactive move to curb the illegal sale of tobacco products near educational institutions, the Flying Squad of the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) in Itanagar conducted a surprise checking drive in the Nitivihar and Senkipark areas on May 8.

Led by a team comprising EAC Itanagar, Shri Khoda Lasa, the District Consultant of DTCC, and local police personnel, the operation targeted shops located in close proximity to schools. Under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) sections 6(a) and 6(b), the squad raided various establishments.

During the raids a significant quantity of cigarettes and other tobacco products, as well as illegally sold alcohol were confiscated from several shops situated within a 100-meter radius of educational institutions.

Subsequently, all shop owners found in violation of COTPA Section 6 (a) and (b) were issued challans amounting to Rs 200 each. Additionally they were sternly warned against any further sale of tobacco products near schools, emphasizing the importance of adhering to COTPA regulations to foster a tobacco-free environment and promote the well-being of youth.

In a symbolic act to underscore the seriousness of the issue all seized items were ceremoniously burnt and disposed of at the Office of EAC Itanagar marking the conclusion of the surprise checking operation.