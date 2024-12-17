Residents of Arunachal's Anjaw district participated in the follow-up programme of Chintan Shivir cum Educational Conclave which was held at Hawai, on December 17.

Education Minister P.D. Sona, along with Secretary of Education Duly Kamduk, Jt. Secretary Namgyal Angmo, Director of Elementary Education Kading Perme, Jt. Director of Higher & Technical Education Joram Mothu, Jt. Director of Secondary Education Stanyong Tatak, and other dignitaries and officials, attended the event.

Local MLA and Minister of Women & Child Development, Dasanglu Pul, extended gratitude to Minister P.D. Sona for his commitment to improving the education system and fostering quality education across the region.

The discussions during the conclave were deeply engaging and productive, with focus on addressing key challenges, enhancing learning outcomes, and exploring innovative strategies to ensure access to quality education for every child.

Such platforms are crucial for collaboration and collective brainstorming to identify solutions and strengthen the education system in Arunachal Pradesh.