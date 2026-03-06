Arunachal: Food business operators in Keyi Panyor directed to obtain FSSAI licence

All food business operators (FBOs) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district have been directed to obtain a valid licence from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and a trade licence immediately or face penal action, an official said.

According to an executive order issued on March 5 by Deputy Commissioner in charge Likha Tejji, the directive applies to all food establishments in the district, including bakeries, hotels, restaurants, resorts and homestays.

The order stated that under Section 31(1) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, every food business operator in India must obtain a valid licence or registration from the FSSAI before starting operations.

It also emphasised that operating without a valid trade licence from the competent authority is illegal.

The deputy commissioner further directed all FBOs to strictly follow food safety and hygiene standards while preparing, storing and selling food items.

The order has come into immediate effect and warned that those found violating the directive will face penalties under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and other applicable laws.