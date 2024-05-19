Omang Dodum, a young footballer from Arunachal Pradesh clinched the Golden Boot Award.

Dodum, who performs for Punjab FC, secured a score of 14 goals in the Reliance Foundation Development League.

In response to Dodum’s achievement, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the footballer for his achievement, terming him an inspiration for aspiring players.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Arunachal CM wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Omang Dodum on clinching the Golden Boot Award for Punjab FC with a massive 14 goals score in the Reliance Foundation Development League. You are a towering inspiration for aspiring soccer players. Keep excelling, and best wishes for your continued success.”

The football club championed the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) in 2024.