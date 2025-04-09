The Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change of Arunachal Pradesh has issued a formal clarification following public outrage over the alleged wrongful seizure of herbs, organic leafy vegetables, and river fishes from the Itanagar market.



Viral videos and photographs circulating on social media showed a Magistrate from the ICR District Administration, accompanied by police personnel and two frontline staff of the Forest Department, confiscating items traditionally consumed by local communities.



The enforcement action, reportedly undertaken at the behest of Nabam Regum—Chairperson of the Papum Pare District Biodiversity Management Committee and a self-declared leader of the All Arunachal BMC Members Association—has drawn sharp criticism from the public for causing unnecessary hardship.

The Department emphasized that under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, there is no provision that empowers any individual or authority to seize forest or wildlife produce that local communities have traditionally used, such as edible herbs and organic vegetables. It clarified that the Department had neither sanctioned nor directly participated in the actions observed in the market.

An internal inquiry is now underway. The Deputy Chief Wildlife Warden of Itanagar Sanctuary Division has been asked to explain the involvement of the two Forest Department staff seen in the footage. Additionally, the Member Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (APSBB) has been directed to submit a written clarification regarding Shri Nabam Regum's role and to ensure that no such unauthorized activities are conducted by members associated with the APSBB in the future.

The Department reiterated that only certain Scheduled plant species listed under the Act—such as Cycas beddomei (Beddome's cycad), Vanda coerulea (Blue vanda), Paphiopedilum spp. (Ladies’ slipper orchids), and Nepenthes khasiana (Pitcher plant)—are protected by law and cannot be collected or sold without prior authorization from the Chief Wildlife Warden. A preliminary assessment confirmed that none of the items seized in the Itanagar market fall under these protected categories.

Furthermore, reports have emerged of Shri Nabam Regum allegedly seizing fishes from local markets under the claim that they were caught from protected river zones within wildlife sanctuaries. The Department has strongly denied authorizing any such activity. It clarified that while fishing within Protected Areas like Wildlife Sanctuaries or National Parks is indeed prohibited without a valid permit, traditional fishing in rivers and water bodies outside protected zones remains legal and vital for the sustenance of local communities.

The Department assured that all necessary actions will be taken against any unauthorized and disruptive activities that undermine the rights and traditions of the people, while reinforcing its commitment to protecting legally recognized flora and fauna under the Wildlife Protection Act