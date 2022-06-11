The administration of Arunachal Pradesh has agreed to do DNA profiling on all captive elephants in the state.

The state Forest Department has begun the process of estimating the captive elephant population.

The move by the Forest Department occurred just days after ten elephants were transported to the Radhe Krishna Temple in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Reliance Industries Limited supports the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT), which is situated in Moti Khavdi hamlet in Jamnagar, Gujarat (RIL).

DNA profiling is a technique that uses samples of deoxyribonucleic acid to distinguish between individuals of the same species (DNA).

According to Forest Department authorities, DNA profiling will enable the forest department in estimating the population of captive elephants as well as stopping criminal activities such as poaching and selling elephants.

Ten elephants were recently relocated from Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, to Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The elephants, mostly sub-adults, were domesticated and purchased by the Radhe Krishna Temple Welfare Trust from a few proprietors in Chowkham, Namsai district.

Many organisations in Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, have expressed their concern with the transport of animals from the Northeast to other areas of the country.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife and Biodiversity) issued permission to transfer these elephants on May 31 under the Wildlife (Transactions and Taxidermy) Rules, 1973.