Arunachal forest minister reaffirms commitment to elephant conservation on World Elephant Day

Marking World Elephant Day at the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, Arunachal Pradesh Forest and Environment Minister Wangki Lowang pledged unwavering commitment to protect and conserve elephants under the theme “Mera Haathi Meri Virasat” (My Elephant, My Heritage).



The event celebrated the importance of elephants in India’s ecological and cultural fabric, featuring a series of engaging activities — from video presentations highlighting conservation efforts to an emotional farewell ceremony for Raj Mala, one of Namdapha’s most distinguished elephants. Plantation drives, distribution of field gear to mahouts and attendants, and interactive stakeholder sessions further underscored the day’s focus on collaborative conservation.



Minister Lowang lauded the efforts of the Department of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, commending their dedication, teamwork, and relentless service in safeguarding the state’s rich biodiversity.



“This occasion is a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility to protect wildlife and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come,” Lowang stated, urging all stakeholders to strengthen their commitment to conservation.



The Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, one of India’s biodiversity hotspots, continues to serve as a vital refuge for elephants and other endangered species, with ongoing initiatives aimed at habitat protection, community involvement, and anti-poaching measures.