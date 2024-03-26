Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Power Minister, Tamiyo Taga, announced his departure from active politics following the party's decision to deny him a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. Taga, known for his pivotal role in Arunachal Pradesh politics, expressed his disappointment but maintained his loyalty to the party's decision, citing the importance of upholding party discipline.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Taga voiced his discontent over the denial of a ticket for his candidature from the 32 Rumgong-Kaying assembly constituency in Siang district. Despite his considerable support base within the constituency, Taga gracefully accepted the party's decision and affirmed his decision to step back from electoral politics.

Taga's political journey spans several decades, marked by significant achievements and challenges. He notably served as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and held the position of Leader of the Opposition during the tenure of Chief Minister Nabam Tuki's Congress regime. However, his most prominent contribution came during the transition of power from the Congress to the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.

On October 14, 2016, when Chief Minister Pema Khandu formalized the alliance between the BJP and the state government, Taga was sworn in as a Cabinet minister, solidifying his role as a key figure in Arunachal Pradesh's political landscape.

In a statement, Taga expressed gratitude to his supporters and well-wishers for their unwavering backing throughout his political career. He acknowledged the fulfilling yet tumultuous nature of his journey in politics and pledged his continued support to the BJP's Member of Parliament candidate, Kiren Rijiju, for the upcoming parliamentary elections.