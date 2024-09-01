Former Cabinet minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Medi Ram Dodum passed away on September 1, at the age of 69.

Dodum, who holds the tag of being the first Cabinet Minister from Bameng Assembly Constituency, served as the Deputy Minister of Horticulture in former Chief Minister Gegong Apang’s Cabinet.

In 1996, the former minister was elevated to a Cabinet berth as Horticulture & Fisheries Minister till 1999.

Dodum had entered politics in 1984 by contesting for the Doimukh-Sagalee Legislative Assembly Constituency as an Independent candidate using a fish as his symbol, however, he emerged unsuccessful.

After initially joining the regional People’s Party of Arunachal, the late minister later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1986 when former Cabinet Minister Lijum Ronya was elected state party President while Dodum was made the party’s state Secretary.

In 1988, he joined Congress and a year later he was appointed Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (I) Secretary. After serving the party in various capacities, in 1995 he successfully contested the Bameng Legislative Assembly in East Kameng district on a Congress ticket.

He was made the Chief Spokesperson for the Congress party under the presidency of late Dera Natung till 2000 and was instrumental in helping frame the bye-laws of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society in 1979.

Before diving into active electoral politics, Dodum was also instrumental in the formation of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA).