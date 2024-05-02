The Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) of the Arunachal police has apprehended Talem Jamoh, a former deputy director of school education, over purported illegal appointments of primary teachers and other staff members within the education department in Siang district.

Jamoh, aged 61 and retired, hailing from Napit village in East Siang district, stands accused of orchestrating illicit appointments during his tenure as the DDSE in Saing district.

Initiated on the basis of complaints filed by Tajing Saroh, the case, registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, gained momentum after meticulous scrutiny of documents, interrogation of suspects, and technical analysis conducted by SIC (Vigilance) superintendent of police Anant Mittal.



The case, registered under SIC (VIG) PS C/No. 09/2023 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was initiated on December 20th, 2023, prompted by complaints lodged by Tajing Saroh regarding the irregularities in appointments.

Shri Talem Jamoh, aged 61 and resident of Napit village in East Siang district, stands accused of organizing the unlawful appointments. The arrest, made on May 1st, 2024, follows a thorough examination of evidence, including document scrutiny, interrogation of suspects, and technical analysis.

Anant Mittal, IPS Superintendent of Police overseeing the SIC (Vigilance), stated that the investigation remains ongoing.