The mortal remains of former Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Karma Wangchu were cremated on October 24 afternoon at Temilo below Tawang monastery in the Tawang district of the state.

Wangchu was consigned to flames amidst a huge gathering of the public and chanting of mantras and rituals led by abbot of Tawang monastery Shielding Tulku Thupten Tendar Rinpoche and other senior monks.

Chairman DoKAA Jambey Wangdi, Brigadier NM Bendigeri commander Tawang brigade, Superintendent of Police Tawang Bomge Kamduk, and I/c DC Tawang Rinchin Leta laid wreath while jawans of Arunachal Pradesh police presented guard of honour to the leader.

Earlier, Tashi Dhondup, the youngest son of Wangchu read out the condolence message of Ling Rinpoche and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Wangdi expressed his gratitude to all for extending support and cooperation to the family members of Wangchu in this hour of grief. He further spoke about the achievements and contributions of the leader to the state in general and Tawang in particular.

The monks of Tawang monastery and students of Choepheling public school offered prayers for the leader.

MLAs Jambey Tashi, Phurpa Tsering, Dongru Siongju, Tsering Tashi former Chief Minister PK Thungon, and many other senior leaders and officers paid their last respect to the late Karma Wangchu.