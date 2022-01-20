ITANAGAR: Miram Taron (17), son of Opang Taron of village Zido of Upper Siang district of Arunachal got abducted on January 18 around 6:30 pm from Lungta jor under Siyungla area at Bishing village by Chinese army while his accompanion Jony Yaying aged 2, son of kaki Yaying village Zido escaped from the site. Both the youths went for hunting inside the dense forests within Indian territory.

Pani Taram former MLA and prominent social worker who represented koloriang Assembly constituency of kurung kumey district bordering China in the state of Arunachal Pradesh spoke exclusively to media condemned the abduction done by PLA.

Taram said that "the abduction of one youth Miram Taron done by People's liberation Army of China one youth is really unfortunate and highly condemnable. This is not the first incidence of abduction by PLA in Arunachal. Earlier in the year 2020 September , five youths were abducted from the upper subansiri district and later released 1000 km far from Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.. The abducted youth went to jungle for hunting from where he got abducted.”

Taram strongly condemned the incidence of abduction of his people from Indian territory by the PLA.

He appealed the Union government to talk with their Chinese counterpart and assure that the youth should get released and handed over to Indian Army. Today when Arunachal Pradesh is celebrating golden jubilee of renaming NEFA to Arunachal Pradesh, the incidence like this is really unfortunate and it hurts the sentiment of every Arunachalee.

Taram showed his dissatisfaction on the pitiable road conditions near international border areas of Arunachal due to which the patrolling done by Indian army gets difficult