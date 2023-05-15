Former MLA Chau Tewa Mein, elder brother of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, is no more. He breathed his last while on his way to Assam's Dibrugarh on May 15.

Chow Tewa Mein is an Indian politician from the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chow Tewa Mein was elected unopposed from Chowkham seat in the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, standing as a People's Party of Arunachal candidate.

In terms of educational qualification, he is a graduate and he was one of 6 MLAs along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu to be suspended by the PPA for anti-party activities.