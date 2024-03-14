Former State President of the National People's Party (NPP) and MLA of Roing assembly constituency, Mutchu Mithi, recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 26.

Speaking on his decision to switch parties, Mithi cited the winning factor and ideological alignment with the BJP as reasons. "I was looking for an opportunity to enter the BJP party for a very long time," he said.

Mithi acknowledged the blessings of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and thanked the state President of BJP for their support in his transition.

Speaking on his departure from the NPP, Mithi stated the importance of working for the nation as a whole. Despite appreciating the NPP's focus on regional issues, he stated the need to align with a national party to address broader national concerns effectively.

Mithi spoke about the significance of development initiatives under the BJP's leadership, particularly citing the commencement of construction on the nation's largest hydropower project in Roing under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Furthermore, Mithi outlined his vision for diverse verticals of development, including investments in the cultural spectrum of his state, commitment to education, health, and infrastructure, all of which have been addressed by the Modi government.

Discussing law and order, Mithi credited the government of Arunachal Pradesh for maintaining peace and tranquility in the state, leading to a reduction in community clashes in his constituency. He also addressed the issue of drug addiction, highlighting collective efforts to combat the problem, mentioning a collective decision that has been taken on setting up of the drug rehabilitation center in Namsai as a measure to combat the drug addiction issues of the state. The sanction of the bill is likely to be done by the next financial year.

He expresses his concern that despite these measures the madness for drugs is continued which needs to be sealed at the root. “People indulge in activities when things are available”, he mentions highlighting the matter that the supply of drugs from outside needs to be stopped as a most important foundational work for this drug matters.

Mithi praised the transformative changes in Arunachal Pradesh's infrastructure and governance, attributing them to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu. He commended the transparency measures implemented through e-governance and emphasized the government's commitment to combat corruption.

“Never has the nation witnessed this kind of governance through the Bharatiya Janata Party. This is creating history, and we all will like to be a part of it. And BJP is the bus to this development. We would like to be the passenger in this and contribute”, says Mithi emphasizing the historic governance witnessed under the BJP. "It was the will of the people of Roing who wanted me to join the BJP," he concluded, affirming his decision to align with the BJP for the betterment of his constituency and the nation at large.