Former president of All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU), Hawa Bagang on October 24 accused Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC) of holding an agitation for its personal interest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

''Sitting on 'dharna' or raising voice democratically is the right of every citizen but doing the same for personal benefits is condemnable,'' he said while speaking exclusively to India Today NE.

He further spoke over the protest going on in New Delhi by Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC) against the Pema Khadu-led Arunachal government and said, ''Criticizing the government has become a trend in our state''.

''Be it a present or past government, they have to face the attack of the public and in one way it is good to maintain a healthy democracy. However, in our state it has taken a bad colour,'' he added.

Alleging that RTI and social activists are millionaires in Arunachal and own luxurious cars and bungalows, Bagang opined, ''The agitating group must sit for a talk with government''.

''If the leaders of AAC are not united, how can they convey the message of unity amongst masses,'' he said.

Bagang applauded the BJP-led government for bringing long-awaited air service to Itanagar in practice and for transforming the road conditions in the state.

He further appealed to the public to look at the developmental aspects of the government as well and stressed the fact that criticism without actual fact will degrade the growth of the state.

Later, Bagang also appreciated the present AAPSU team led by the president, Tana Dozi Tara, and general secretary, Ritum Tali for handling the APPSC paper leak case smartly through talk.

As per ACC, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu is involved in corruption under Sampoorna Grameen Rozgar Yojana (SGRY) 68 crores scam, Power Scam under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana 142 crores scam, fund mismanagement in Panchayati Raj System 889 crores, Department of Mining and Mineral Scam 32 crores, Gross Misuse of CAMPA Fund 588 crores, Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and Hydro Power Scam among others.

However, Khandu has denied all the corruption allegations put on him by AAC and stated that the matter is politically motivated.

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